Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,584. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.