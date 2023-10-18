Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 52,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 272,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 4,203,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,793,443. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

