Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $530,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

IBM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,765. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

