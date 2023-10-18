Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 211,876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 123,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,341. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

