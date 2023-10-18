Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,503. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $175,430.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,689. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.