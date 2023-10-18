Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,050. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market cap of $298.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.