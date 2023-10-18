Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. 317,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,820. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

