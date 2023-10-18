Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

