7,652 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.0 %

PRIM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.