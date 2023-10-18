7,652 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Primoris Services Stock Down 1.0 %
PRIM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
