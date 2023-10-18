West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 10,519,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,748,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

