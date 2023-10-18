West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.93. 58,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,240. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

