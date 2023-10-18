Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 1,612,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,747,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

