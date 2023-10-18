Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

GH stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$189.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of C$20.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

