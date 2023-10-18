Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $778,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 222.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 237,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.