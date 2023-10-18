Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 91,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

