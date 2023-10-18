1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 41,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,917. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

