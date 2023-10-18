Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $398.11 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $293.50 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average is $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

