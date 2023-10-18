Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.12 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

