WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $889,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

