FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $29.88. FB Financial shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 44,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

FB Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,842,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,557,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,842,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,557,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,103 shares of company stock worth $1,421,442. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

