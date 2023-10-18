Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.28. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 174,434 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 738,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 249,269 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,364,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 205,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

