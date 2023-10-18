Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $17.19

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $20.83. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 7,804,903 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 24.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.