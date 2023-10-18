NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.45

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 76701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWH.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

