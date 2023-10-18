BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

BYTS stock remained flat at $10.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. BYTE Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Insider Activity at BYTE Acquisition

In other news, Director Holdings Lp Byte bought 70,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

