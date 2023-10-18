Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 6.7%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,379.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Karbe bought 137,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,013.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,429 shares in the company, valued at $313,483.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,698,862 shares of company stock worth $1,240,169. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 1,795,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,537. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

