Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Grows By 8.4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 23,230,000 shares. Currently, 41.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 323,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

