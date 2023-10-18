BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock remained flat at $23.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

