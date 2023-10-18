Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance
BNR remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Wednesday. 3,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,902. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 130.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burning Rock Biotech
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.