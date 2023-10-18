Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Wednesday. 3,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,902. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 130.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 479,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 67.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

