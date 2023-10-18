Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.18 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00007691 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $227.95 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

