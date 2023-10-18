TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and $4.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002817 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,764,789 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,675,051 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

