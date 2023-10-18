Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

