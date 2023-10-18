Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

