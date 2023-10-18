Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.