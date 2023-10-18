5,035 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 108.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

