Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 29,634 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

