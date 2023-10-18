Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.