Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $383.12. 26,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.