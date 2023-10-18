Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 10,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,878. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

