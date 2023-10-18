Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.41. 41,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

