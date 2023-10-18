Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.25.

SAIA traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,093. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.17 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

