Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 109,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,627. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

