Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for 0.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $268,186,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,547,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.08 per share, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,674.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. 134,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

