Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. 348,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,170. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

