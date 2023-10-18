Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $44.58 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 921,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,576,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 381,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,245. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

