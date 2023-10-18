Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $77.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $77,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 1,475,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,266 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. 302,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
