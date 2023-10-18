1,000 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 163,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $211.15. 10,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $213.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.00. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

