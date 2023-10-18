Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 668,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,784. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.