Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.