Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 15,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,935. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.