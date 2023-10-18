Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $715,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,088. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

